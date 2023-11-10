Greater Manchester business leaders share benefits of paying real living wage

Greater Manchester business leaders have backed paying the real living wage in a video released for Living Wage Week.

Better recruitment, retention and profits were some of the benefits cited by the businesses involved.

Greater Manchester Good Employment Charter – a voluntary scheme aimed at raising employment standards and wages across the region – teamed up with the University of Salford, Manchester and Salford city councils, Factory International, Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust and the Living Wage Foundation to make the film.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham

It was shown at the Living Wage Foundation's Greater Manchester launch event in Salford for Living Wage Week, which ends today (Friday November 10).

The Government-set minimum wage for employees aged 23 and over is £10.42, while the voluntary real living wage increased to £12 an hour in October for all workers outside London.

More than 14,000 UK businesses voluntarily pay this wage, including 700 in Greater Manchester.

Greater Manchester aims to become the first city-region to pay all employees a real living wage.

This vision is championed by the living wage city-region action group, led by Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham.