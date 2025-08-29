Greater Manchester site managers named best in the country for quality

Two Site Managers overseeing the construction at Barratt Homes’ developments in Greater Manchester have won a top national award for the quality of the homes being built on-site.

Stewart Scotson and Sean O’Regan have each won a Pride in the Job Quality Award from the National House Building Council (NHBC), an award known as the ‘Oscars’ of the housebuilding industry.

In total, site managers working for Barratt Homes’ parent company, Barratt Redrow Plc, have won 115 Pride in the Job awards this year alone – more than any other housebuilder.

This is the 21st year in a row that Barratt Redrow has won the most Pride in the Job awards, underlining just how important building high-quality, sustainable homes has been to the developer over the past two decades.

Stewart Scotson, who is originally from Leigh and joined Barratt Homes 11 years ago, is a Senior Site Manager and has claimed his third consecutive Pride in the Job Quality Award for his work at Amberswood Rise in Wigan. Last year, he also won a Seal of Excellence from the NHBC.

Stewart said: “It’s my third time and I still don’t really know what word would describe the feeling of winning this award. The tradespeople here are exceptional and are equally deserving of this award.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has worked on Amberswood Rise. The site finishes soon, and we are ending on an absolute high thanks to this award and the continued effort that everyone working on it has put in over the years.”

Sean O’Regan, from Middleton, has been working for Barratt Homes for a total of 25 years and has overseen the development of Waldmers Wood in Walmersley for a little over three years.

When reflecting on his award, Sean said: “I am proud of the quality of the work my team and I have been able to uphold. It feels good to have the quality of our work recognised.

“I would especially like to thank everyone at Barratt Homes Manchester and my team at Waldmers Wood for their consistency and efforts in helping to achieve this award.”

The awards recognise the top 5% of site managers across the country, with around 8,200 sites being entered into the awards annually, and only 450 winners. Each is judged on a strict criteria including technical expertise, health and safety, leadership and attention to detail.

Rhys Nicholson, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “We’re so proud of Stewart and Sean for achieving this prestigious Pride in the Job Quality Award. It’s amazing news for both the teams at their developments and for our customers.

“These awards showcase what it takes to be a top site manager and demonstrate our long-term commitment to looking after our customers. Anyone who buys a home at a development with a Pride in the Job Quality Award winner knows their home has been built to the highest standard. We are very proud to have won more of these awards than any other homebuilder for 21 years in a row now.”

The awards closely follow Barratt Redrow being awarded five stars by its customers for satisfaction in the annual Home Builders Federation (HBF) new homes survey. To be rated as five-star means that more than 90% of customers would recommend a home to a friend, with Barratt Redrow being the only major national homebuilder to be rated five-star for 16 years in a row.

To find out more about any nearby developments in the county, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Greater Manchester.