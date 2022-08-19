Groundscare firm grows with five new members of staff
A growing business has welcomed five new recruits to its after-sales team.
Haydock-based GGM Groundscare has seen several staff appointments and promotions, and its customer service is now to be developed further.
The business is a specialist supplier of tractors, groundscare machinery and after-sales support.
Managing director Chris Gibson said: “We’re delighted that the business continues to go from strength to strength and these changes reflect that.
"Customer service is absolutely pivotal to everything we do and we take great pride in building long-lasting customer relationships, based on anticipating needs, solving problems and delivering on time, every time.”
New recruits at the depot include Matt Lord, who has joined on an apprenticeship scheme, Ryan Bradshaw joins the business as a service engineer and Craig Bradshaw has filled a service co-ordinator role.
Gary Taylor, who has worked for GGM Groundscare for seven years, is taking up a more “hands on” role as workshop foreman and heading up a new operator training programme.