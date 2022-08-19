Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Haydock-based GGM Groundscare has seen several staff appointments and promotions, and its customer service is now to be developed further.

The business is a specialist supplier of tractors, groundscare machinery and after-sales support.

Ryan Bradshaw and Craig Bradshaw

Managing director Chris Gibson said: “We’re delighted that the business continues to go from strength to strength and these changes reflect that.

"Customer service is absolutely pivotal to everything we do and we take great pride in building long-lasting customer relationships, based on anticipating needs, solving problems and delivering on time, every time.”

New recruits at the depot include Matt Lord, who has joined on an apprenticeship scheme, Ryan Bradshaw joins the business as a service engineer and Craig Bradshaw has filled a service co-ordinator role.