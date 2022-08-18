Firm will help boost shopper numbers at Wigan market during town centre redevelopment

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PlaceCo will advise on the transition of Wigan Market as part of the wider project to transform the Galleries shopping centre.

The market management, animation and activation specialists will work with current and future traders to help with the move to a new market hall.

Demolition work has started at the Galleries

They will look at how to encourage shoppers to continue visiting the market while demolition work is taking place at the Galleries and promote the new centre.

Jackie Casey, managing director of PlaceCo, said: “We are delighted to be working with Wigan Council and developer Cityheart on this visionary project. This game-changing development will transform Wigan into an even greater place to visit for local people and visitors from further afield.

"The current market hall is continuing to trade in its current location during the demolition of the wider Galleries shopping complex. We recognise the importance of supporting traders and keeping footfall levels as high as possible throughout the redevelopment. This will mean specific marketing plus a schedule of events and animation that will eventually link into the launch of the new market hall space.”

Aidan Thatcher, the council’s director of growth and economy, said: “Wigan Council is committed to investing in and supporting the market and its local traders to thrive, which is why we have appointed PlaceCo to drive footfall and support the existing market traders.

"We will be working closely with PlaceCo to identify ways to create a vibrant and enticing environment in and around the market hall, helping to ensure visitors continue to support their local businesses.”

The new partnership follows concerns from traders about the market’s move and the redevelopment of the town centre.

Work started to knock down the Galleries last month, after Cityheart and the council signed demolition agreements with construction partner BCEGI.

A hotel, 464 homes and a multimedia centre with a cinema, 10-lane bowling alley and indoor mini-golf are planned as part of the project, along with the new market hall, shops and office space.