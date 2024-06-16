As part of the sales process, it is possible to look inside these empty buildings which once buzzed with life and activity.

All are being marketed as “pubs for sale”, although only one was formerly used for this purpose. The others either have permission to be converted into pubs, or were formerly used as social centres or clubs.

The online real estate property portal Rightmove has posted images of the inside of each of the buildings. They are the old general post office in Wigan town centre (now back on the market after original plans to convert it into a pub collapsed); Cross Keys in Ashton-in-Makerfield; the former Pemberton Central Working Men’s Club; and the former Garswood Conservative Club.

The pictures show the empty buildings as if they were frozen in time – some look as if they could re-open for business tomorrow, while in one Christmas decorations are still hanging from the ceiling.

The four buildings for sale are (clockwise) the old Post Office, Cross Keys, Garswood Conservative Club, and Pemberton Working Men's Club

The old Post Office, Wallgate, Wigan The Grade II-listed former Post Office has planning consent for ground floor public house and offices

The old Post Office, Wallgate, Wigan Offers are being sought in the region of £495,000