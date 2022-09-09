Savers was previously located in The Galleries, but closed its doors earlier this year ahead of the shopping centre being demolished.

After a brief time away from the town centre, it has been confirmed a new branch will open at the Grand Arcade shopping centre on Tuesday, September 20.

A post on the Grand Arcade’s Facebook page said: “We’re delighted to announce Savers are coming back to Wigan!

“The countdown is on until doors open Tuesday 20th September.

"The sign has gone up, shelves are being stocked, we can’t wait to show you around!”

Commenters on social media shared their delight at the firm’s return.

Emma Pocock said: “Thank god, oh ive missed this store.”

Debbie Joynt said: “Hooray, it’s been missed.”

Margaret Rowcroft added: “So glad to hear this news.”