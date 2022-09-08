Wigan family of seven evicted from rented property struggle to find a new home
A Wigan couple with five children fear for the future as they struggle to find a new home, after being evicted from their rented house.
Kevin and Leanne Kirby-Girdlestone, both 40, were served an eviction notice on February 28 and told to leave their home in Hindley by May 28, after their landlord decided to sell it.
They live with their children – Harriet, 13, Oliver ,11, Phoebe, four, and three-year-old twins Thomas and Freddie.
The notice came as a shock, as Leanne and Kevin hoped to buy the house once Leanne qualifies as a nurse next year.
The family looked for other private rentals but struggled to find anything suitable, so they turned to Wigan Council for help.
They have been offered a three-bedroom house, but the family is still waiting in their home – past the eviction date – as the new one has been referred to occupational therapy (OT) for possible adaptations.
Leanne said: “I’ve looked into other private rentals but because I’m doing a nursing degree, nowhere will accept my student finance as part of my income.
“I started my course while I was already in our current property. I told the landlord and he said it was fine and that when I finish my course, to come back to him and work out a price to buy it. He’s changed his mind now though.
"I’ve reached out to everyone – Shelter, Citizens Advice, Samaritans, social services, my local MP’s office, my local councillor, my university student services, even Barratt Homes’ shared ownership scheme. Wigan Council is our only option.
“They’ve offered us a three-bedroom property and have already put it forward to OT for adaptations because my son Thomas has global development delay and, obviously, because of the size of our family.”
Leanne says she contacted the council when she was first informed of the eviction, but was told nothing could be done until they had 56 days left there.
Leanne said: “I have been told that we are going to be fast-tracked because we are now six months into notice. We’re literally waiting for bailiffs to come now and it is very stressful. We’re still paying the rent though.
“I’m really struggling trying to study and provide a home and my anxiety has gone through the roof.
“I’m working hard trying to achieve my nursing degree and my husband is trying to better himself working in an apprenticeship as a pipefitter. We are trying our best to improve our lives for our children.”
Jo Willmott, the council’s director for homes and communities, said: “This family were evicted from their privately rented home and we have been working closely with them to provide support and collectively find a solution to their housing need.
“Throughout this situation the council has appropriately followed the formal process laid down nationally where people are at risk of homelessness, assessing the family’s needs and how we are best able to support them.
"Our team has engaged with the family throughout to find the best possible outcome and has worked with partners to look at a range of options.
“Sadly, there is a national shortage of social housing, especially of larger properties, and we are seeing increasing numbers of people evicted from their privately rented homes.”