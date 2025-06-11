Helping Wigan Thrive: A Business-Led Movement Making Real Change Across the Borough

Local tech and security experts, Lansafe, based in Appley Bridge, have officially launched Helping Wigan Thrive, a bold new initiative designed to deliver lasting community impact by mobilising the skills and support of local businesses.

What began as a simple idea has quickly grown into a powerful grassroots movement, driven by a shared belief: that business success should go hand in hand with community care.

How It Started

The campaign began with a conversation.

Image shows Hannah and Lee Roby (Right) with some of the Lansafe team.

Lansafe have long supported community projects behind the scenes, but as more organisations approached them for help, a clearer need emerged: charities and CICs needed practical support, not just financial donations.

From this, Helping Wigan Thrive was born.

At the heart of it all is Hannah Roby, Lansafe’s newly appointed Community Co-Ordinator.

Hannah’s positivity and tireless efforts have shaped this mission into something extraordinary.

Hannah shared her thoughts

"Helping Wigan Thrive was born from the belief that businesses can and want to do more.

By enabling and facilitating that, we’re already making a real difference across Wigan."

Putting People Before Profit

Ruth Baxendale, General Office Manager at Lansafe, said:

“There isn’t any monetary gain in this work for Lansafe, we’re in a position where we can help significantly reduce outgoings for the charities and organisations involved, and that feels good.

We wanted to run a campaign that reflects our values and belief in doing the right thing.

“Hannah would hate me for saying this, but the truth is: she’s at the heart of this.

She’s spreading herself thin to help people, not for business and not for headlines, but because she genuinely cares.”

A Growing Board, Real Results

Helping Wigan Thrive is now backed by a volunteer board of passionate, community-minded business leaders.

With direction and coordination in place, the board has already delivered impressive results:

Installed a free intruder alarm system at Diamond Community Centre in Ashton following a break-in.

Provided free banners to Mind Body Health, Whelley (a finalist for Lansafe’s Charity of the Year).

Delivered discounted broadband to Green Crew in both Hindley and Leigh.

Supplied free leaflets and business cards for a young local entrepreneur known as ‘Mowing Lad’.

Purchased a table at Brighter Dayz Charity Ball to support their fundraising efforts.

Scheduled upcoming support meetings with Wigan & Leigh Hospice, Leigh Spinners Mill, Wigan Community Trust and Daffodil Dreams.

Achieved Silver status with the Believe in Business Charter.

Became a supporter of the Good Employment Charter for Greater Manchester.

Voices of Local Business - A Growing Community of Doers

The campaign has quickly attracted support from businesses across Wigan and Leigh:

Charlotte Rothwell from DASCO Construction said

"It’s great to see the difference that local businesses can make when they come together and contribute their time and skills."

Kat Craven from Safe Seal Roofing added

"We loved the idea of giving something personal back, not just money. We’re excited to get properly involved."

Louise Bithell from Bithells Waste Management shared her sentiment

"Being able to give something back to our community is so important to us as a family and a business."

Nichola Howard from Launch NW, Organisers of the Wigan Business Awards, concluded

“We’re honoured to be supporting Lansafe in Helping Wigan Thrive, the same values behind the campaign are at the heart of everything we do, so this project ticks all the boxes for us”

Impact with Purpose

Many people are already reaping the benefits of this purposeful campaign.

Lansafes charity of the year in 2024 was Embrace Wigan and Leigh.

Director Chris Hamnett said

"Lansafe’s commitment to making a difference in the Wigan Borough is altogether amazing.

We’re proud to be working with them."

Another charity that received help recently has been The Brick.

After Ruth read in the local press that they had been targeted by vandals and suffered break-ins at the warehouse, Lansafe installed CCTV for them free of charge to up their security.

Keely Dalfen CEO said

"The team at The Brick is incredibly grateful for Lansafe’s ongoing support. I wholeheartedly endorse their work."

What’s Next?

This year, ABUK, an autism charity providing sensory play for young people in Abram, has been announced as the winner of Lansafes annual Charity of the Year competition.

ABUK will receive much-needed investment of services and supplies from the relevant businesses on the board, from marketing advice to the fitting of new doors to ensure the play centre is secure.

This means that more of their funds can stay where they matter most, benefiting the families who utilise the play centre as a lifeline.

Helping Wigan Thrive is just getting started.

With new board members, partner organisations, and ongoing projects in the pipeline, this campaign is set to make an even bigger impact in 2025 and beyond.

If you’re a business that wants to give back in a practical way — by donating your time, skills, or resources - Helping Wigan Thrive wants to hear from you.

Visit: https://lansafe.co.uk

Together, we can build a better borough.