High marks for Wigan care village as operator gets good ranking

The rankings are based on verified customer reviews, with Belong achieving an average review score of 9.8 out of 10 from residents and their relatives across its seven villages in the North West for the past year.

Belong Wigan achieved a nearly perfect review score of 9.9.

Customers leaving reviews are asked to rate all aspects of a care home’s offering, including its people, care and support, management, facilities, and overall value for money.

Belong Wigan in Platt Bridge

One recent five-star review from a relative of a resident at Belong Wigan said: “I cannot praise Belong Wigan enough. From the moment dad arrived, he has been treated with love, kindness and respect.

“He is in Beech House, where the lovely staff ensure that all his needs are met and nothing is too much trouble for them.

“Dad is extremely happy and calls it home.

Belong’s chief operating officer Stacey McCann said: “The fact that the awards are based on reviews by people that we support and their relatives across all Belong villages is testament to consistency in achieving the highest standards of care and a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our teams.”