Paul Robinson will take over the day-to-day running of the vast ArrowXL hub at Martland Park along with five other sites in northern England (Newton Aycliffe, Lincoln, Doncaster, Newcastle and Scunthorpe).

Prior to joining the company, Mr Robinson worked for Morrisons as general manager of transport where he was responsible for distribution and logistics across the North of England.

After 20 years of working in food distribution, he was looking for a new industry where he could put his skills and experience to good use.

In his new role he will oversee operations in the Wigan depot and the supporting sites, to ensure that they continue to deliver industry-leading customer service.

Mr Robinson said: “ArrowXL is a business that values and cares for its people and their inclusive culture is matched by a desire to deliver an excellent customer experience.

"I look forward to driving the engagement agenda to ensure all of our colleagues feel that they can make a difference and be involved in every part of the business.”

Charlie Shiels, CEO at ArrowXL, added: “Health and safety is a priority for our business and part of Paul’s remit will be to continue to improve the standards of our working environments at these sites.