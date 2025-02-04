Housebuilder delivers 169 homes and supports more than a thousand young people across Wigan

Through its ongoing partnership with Wigan Council, top 10 housebuilder, Keepmoat, has delivered 169 quality new homes, including 42 affordable homes with local housing association Jigsaw Homes, and trained more than 19 young people in a relevant trade role.

As a result of its continued relationship with the local authority, which was first established in 2019, the housebuilder is transforming acres of brownfield land, supporting thousands of young people and has invested more than £9,000 in community donations supporting social value activities.

Most recently, Keepmoat invested £23.4 million to transform an abandoned brownfield site in Worsley Mesnes to create 169 new homes to form ‘The Seasons’. During the project, the team facilitated 23 weeks of work experience placements which resulted in full time employment.

The housebuilder also created 11 apprenticeships and delivered construction career events and talks to over a thousand young people, offering advice and guidance helping them choose their next steps.

Councillor Susan Gambles, cabinet portfolio holder for housing and welfare at Wigan Council, said: “Keepmoat has been incredible in how they have worked with and for the community during this build which I am delighted about, as supporting communities and creating opportunities is a key priority for the Council.

“As Keepmoat are working in partnership with us to build much-needed homes in our borough, they have also created opportunities for local people; providing work experience and apprenticeships, attending careers fairs and much more. I’d like to recognise their commitment to the people living in Worsley Mesnes in changing the landscape, and by strengthening the community, it has been a real pleasure working with them and I can’t wait to see what they do next.”

Julie Baker, Social Value Manager at Keepmoat North West, commented: “Engaging with more than a thousand students from a range of schools across Wigan is testament to how hard we work to engage with as many local young people as possible.

“We’re a dedicated team that has supported local schools and colleges through different initiatives, including coordinating and attending school visits, site visits, careers fairs, specialist construction placements and managing bespoke apprenticeship schemes.”

Most recently, Keepmoat North West, alongside community partners, hosted a Christmas extravaganza near The Seasons development, providing residents with a festive evening of free activities.

During the event, local children decorated a Christmas tree planted by Keepmoat with memory baubles - a personalised decoration with a special message for a loved one who has passed away. The children also had the opportunity to meet Santa and post letters to the North Pole ahead of the big day.

Katie Dean, Land & Partnerships Director at Keepmoat North West, commented: “At Keepmoat, we believe that our role extends beyond just building homes, it’s about investing in the communities we serve.

“By prioritising partnerships, we can create lasting positive impacts across all the locations we operate in. Supporting local talent, engaging with residents, and fostering collaboration with our partners allows us to transform lives and enhance our communities. We’re dedicated to ensuring that every project we undertake contributes to a brighter, more sustainable future for everyone involved.”

