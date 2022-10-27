Torus has been expanding its development pipeline into new areas over the past two years, and are thrilled to begin its largest housing scheme in Wigan – Hallbrook Gardens in Standish.

The project signifies a £30mi investment in the creation of genuinely affordable housing options for people in the borough, with 155 homes being built for affordable rent, rent to buy or shared ownership.

Discussing the start on site, director of development and sales at Torus Developments, Steve Alcock, said: “This is a momentous occasion for Torus and one that not only represents our growth as an affordable housing developer, but as a community investor and an organisation that uses affordable housing as a catalyst for positive, sustainable, large-scale change.

(L-R): Torus Developments Team - Chris Whitfield (Developments Project Manager), Steve Alcock (Director of Development & Sales) Melanie Owen (Sales Manager), Adam Smith (Group Head of Development). Homes England - Craig Bradley, John Siddel and Carl Moore. Seddon Team - Daniel Van Den Boss and Duncan Williams

Being the fourth scheme that the association has developed in Wigan, bosses say Hallbrook Gardens demonstrates the group’s commitment to regenerating the area.

A key brownfield site which has been vacant for more then 10 years has been unlocked as part of the work by the contractor, which is working with Homes England as landowner, Wigan Council’s housing and planning teams and Seddon.

Duncan Williams, divisional director at Seddon said: “We’re delighted to be working on our first scheme with Torus which will bring 155 affordable new homes to the region.

(L-R): Carl Moore, Homes England, Councillor Nazia Rehman, Angela Durkin Senior Housing Policy Officer at Wigan Council, Steve Alcock, Torus Developments and Daniel van Den Boss, Seddon

"It’s brilliant to see works start on what has been a technically difficult site to mobilise.