Owen Bolton, from Scholes, is starring in Choir of Man in the capital’s Leicester Square.

It is the 22-year-old’s first professional role since graduating from the Guildford School of Acting with a Bachelor of Arts in musical theatre in 2021.

Owen said: "My dad’s a singer so we always had a musical influence growing up and my older brother played guitar so I started playing it too.

Owen Bolton, (fifth from right), is starring in the West End production of Choir to Man

“I started singing when I was three after I got up to sing at my cousin’s wedding.

"I did loads of music at school and at Wigan Youth Zone then at 15 I got the lead role in the school’s (Rose Bridge High) production of School of Rock.

"Salford City college have a course at Pendleton which has produced stars for stage and screen across the UK.

"The professional side kicked in there and in my second year I auditioned for GSA, where I learned all about musical theatre and being a professional.

The cast of Choir of Man on This Morning with Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary (centre)

"I was surrounded by the likes of Brenda Blethyn and Michael Ball, gave me the want to do well and get an agent at the end and I ended up signing with Apollo Artist Management.

"Through them I landed a role for a different production which didn’t go ahead and then I got an audition in the finals for the West End.

“I went down, six weeks later I got the call and here we are.”

Owen Bolton, (centre) in show rehearsals

Choir of Man isn't a traditional musical; it doesn't have a plot.

Instead, it's a 90-minute musical performance starring an eight-strong cast of men – who each get to tell their story by singing cover songs relevant to their lives.

It also touches on various themes such as mental health.

The set is a real-life working pub and includes free beer.

Owen’s character is named The Beast which he believes relates to his hometown.

He added: "The Beast is a soulful character, he doesn’t say much.

"He’s a builder by day and read poetry by night.

"He has a guitar and just plays to himself and gets lost in his music.

"My accent has a hats-off to that.

"Us Wiganers have a very niche way of communicating with people!”

Choir of Man is on now at the Arts Theatre in London.