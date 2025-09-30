'If we can create better leaders in Wigan, then businesses and people across the town will benefit' Shaun Wane will host local leadership event

By Sian Jones
Published 30th Sep 2025, 12:30 BST
England Rugby League head coach Shaun Wane is hosting a local leadership event in Wigan.

The event, titled Lead With Purpose, will see Shaun swap the training field for the business stage, sharing the no-nonsense lessons on culture, standards and leadership that have defined his career at the very top of elite sport.

Unlike his usual corporate speaking engagements across the UK and overseas, this is a home event for Wigan, designed to give local business leaders and managers the chance to learn, connect and sharpen their approach to leadership.

Shaun Wane will host his Lead With Purpose event at the Cottonworksplaceholder image
Shaun Wane will host his Lead With Purpose event at the Cottonworks

Local business leaders, managers and professionals who want practical takeaways to improve how they lead and develop their teams are encouraged to attend.

Shaun is rarely available locally for business audiences — this is a chance for Wigan companies to hear from him directly. Shaun also has the Ashes Series coming up, so it’s a great insight to hear from him before that.

He wants to push to raise leadership standards across local businesses, helping the borough grow stronger leaders and stronger organisations.

Shaun said: “I don’t usually do this sort of event in Wigan, but I wanted to put something on here that gives local people the chance to hear the same things I share with companies around the country.

"It’s about improving leadership, raising standards, and helping people get the best out of their teams.

"If we can create better leaders in Wigan, then businesses and people across the town will benefit. That’s why I’m doing it.”

The event takes place at Cottonworks on Thursday October 2 and runs from 2pm to 6pm.

There will be a rooftop talk with Shaun followed by drinks, small plates and networking at the Three Mills pub.

Tickets cost £80 however as part of the event, Shaun has teamed up with Wigan Council to offer a small number of complimentary places for individuals who show real potential as future leaders but might not normally have access to something like this.

It’s a way of giving back locally and ensuring the next generation of leaders in Wigan get the chance to learn and grow alongside established business leaders.

If the even is a success, Shaun hopes to do more business talks in Wigan.

To book tickets to the event visit https://buytickets.at/sdwltd/1818243

