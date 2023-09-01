Wigan’s Heinz Baked Beanz factory opened its doors to 75 graduates who had travelled from all corners of the world to get a behind the scenes look at Europe’s largest canning factory.

Visiting the UK, the Kraft Heinz Trainees have now completed their training and are moving on to their next rotation within the business, as they continue to learn about how the company’s iconic products are made, starting with the hugely popular Heinz Baked Beanz.

Heinz in Kitt Green welcomed 75 trainees from all over the globe

The Kraft Heinz International Management and Manufacturing Trainee programme serves as a critical pipeline for talent within the food production industry, with many trainees securing full time employment around the world.

