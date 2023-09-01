International Kraft Heinz trainees visit Kitt Green site after graduating
Wigan’s Heinz Baked Beanz factory opened its doors to 75 graduates who had travelled from all corners of the world to get a behind the scenes look at Europe’s largest canning factory.
Visiting the UK, the Kraft Heinz Trainees have now completed their training and are moving on to their next rotation within the business, as they continue to learn about how the company’s iconic products are made, starting with the hugely popular Heinz Baked Beanz.
The Kraft Heinz International Management and Manufacturing Trainee programme serves as a critical pipeline for talent within the food production industry, with many trainees securing full time employment around the world.
Nádia Maria de Lima, a Kraft Heinz Trainee visiting from San Paulo, Brazil, said: “Nothing can prepare you for the size and scale of this operation and we even got to see the cans being blown on site - it’s seriously impressive! It’s been great to see first-hand how the product is made, and I can’t wait to tell the people at home about our experience at Kitt Green.”