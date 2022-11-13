Jewson’s manager Gary Graham has been shortlisted for Branch Manager of the Year at the On The Tools awards.

The awards celebrate the best and brightest that the construction industry has to offer from across the UK.

A panel of judges, who are all renowned experts in the trade, will now review the entries and pick the winners.

The winners are set to be announced be announced at an awards ceremony at Edgbaston County Cricket Ground on Friday November 18.

Mr Graham said: “I’m thrilled to have been shortlisted and I see the nomination as a reflection of the hard work that the entire team has put in over the last 12 months. I’d like to extend a big congratulations to everyone else who has been nominated. It really goes to show how many fantastic people we have working in our industry.”

Clare Harding, Brand Director at On The Tools, said: “With more entries received than ever before, everyone who received a place on the shortlist should be very proud of their achievement.

"With so many great entries the judges definitely have a tough job on their hands to select the winners.