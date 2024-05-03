Job centre security guards in Wigan prepare to take industrial action
and live on Freeview channel 276
Staff employed by G4S to work at the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) will take strike action in a dispute over pay.
They say G4S has made a below-inflation pay offer, meaning nearly 70 per cent of the security guards are now only paid minimum wage.
Strike action will take place on May 8, 9, 13, 20, 28 and 29, with a picket expected outside Wigan’s job centre at Brocol House, on King Street.
Eamon O’Hearn, GMB national officer, said: “These security guards work hard in a difficult, demanding and often dangerous job. They deserve a proper, living wage for what they do.
“G4S seem unwilling to provide that, so workers are taking matters into their own hands.”
A G4S spokesperson said: “We are continuing to engage with our employees and their union representatives and will continue to try to reach an amicable agreement without the need for industrial action.
“In the event of industrial action, we have contingency plans in place in order to minimise disruption to our customer.”
A ballot for strike action in the same dispute is currently being held for members of the Public and Commercial Services union.
PCS general secretary Fran Heathcote said: “They put their bodies on the line every day and it’s only fair they are fairly rewarded for their work with a decent pay rise.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.