Job centre security guards in Wigan to strike for fourth time over pay dispute
Members of the GMB employed by G4S will walk out for 24 hours.
Eamon O’Hearn, GMB national officer, said: “These workers do a very dangerous, difficult job.
“Yet they are paid the same as the cleaners who don’t have to deal with terrifying hostility from some customers.
“Ninety per cent of these security guards earn just the minimum wage and can barely keep a roof over their heads.
“It’s shameful; G4S must do the decent thing and make these workers an offer they can live on.”
A G4S spokesperson said: “We’re disappointed that the GMB have refused to take our improved pay offer to their members. We are continuing to try to reach an amicable agreement, and have implemented contingency plans to minimise disruption to our customer.”
