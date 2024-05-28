Job centre security guards in Wigan to strike for fourth time over pay dispute

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Job centre security guards across the country – including in Wigan – will strike for the fourth time today in a dispute over pay.

Members of the GMB employed by G4S will walk out for 24 hours.

Eamon O’Hearn, GMB national officer, said: “These workers do a very dangerous, difficult job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Yet they are paid the same as the cleaners who don’t have to deal with terrifying hostility from some customers.

G4S security staff and supporters on a picket line outside Wigan's job centre at Brocol House during an earlier walkout

“Ninety per cent of these security guards earn just the minimum wage and can barely keep a roof over their heads.

“It’s shameful; G4S must do the decent thing and make these workers an offer they can live on.”