Jobs created as new repair garage opens in Wigan
A new car repair and service business has launched in Wigan, creating 10 jobs.
The Formula One Autocentres branch – on Warrington Road, Ashton - is the latest to be opened by the family-owned company in the region.
Digital director Simon Jennings said: “It is always exciting to be able to open a new site, and shows the huge demand for our services in and around Wigan, Ashton-in-Makerfield, and surrounding areas.
Read More
"Not only will it be a boost to local employment, but we have invested a lot of time and planning into creating this garage, and for us to be able to create so many new jobs for many talented mechanics and back-office staff is something we are really proud to be able to do. Our garages are always run to the highest of standards, so we have been on the look-out for the very best talent available."
The firm launched in 1969, and offers services including tyres, exhausts, batteries, brakes, clutches, MOTs and servicing.