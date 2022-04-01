Jobs created as new repair garage opens in Wigan

A new car repair and service business has launched in Wigan, creating 10 jobs.

By Charles Graham
Friday, 1st April 2022, 12:30 pm

The Formula One Autocentres branch – on Warrington Road, Ashton - is the latest to be opened by the family-owned company in the region.

Digital director Simon Jennings said: “It is always exciting to be able to open a new site, and shows the huge demand for our services in and around Wigan, Ashton-in-Makerfield, and surrounding areas.

The new Formula One Autocentre in Ashton-in-Makerfield

"Not only will it be a boost to local employment, but we have invested a lot of time and planning into creating this garage, and for us to be able to create so many new jobs for many talented mechanics and back-office staff is something we are really proud to be able to do. Our garages are always run to the highest of standards, so we have been on the look-out for the very best talent available."

The firm launched in 1969, and offers services including tyres, exhausts, batteries, brakes, clutches, MOTs and servicing.

