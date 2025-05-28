One of the founding tenants of a Wigan shopping centre will be gone next month.

Sports Direct, which has been in the Grand Arcade since it opened in 2007, will close its doors on Thursday June 19.

Staff do not yet know what will happen with their jobs.

It is also unclear what will become of Game which is located inside the store and whether or not it will relocate to the Robin Park outlet.

The sports retailer says the decision to close is due to the “mounting pressures on retailers on the high street.”

Centre manager Mike Matthews says it is not due to the costs of rent within the Grand Arcade.

He added: “They just gave a statement saying ‘over the last few years we’ve read about the difficulties facing retailers on the high street’.

"This is me reading between the lines but I think it may be due to if there is two stores in own town with the National Insurance and wage increases, stores are finding it more difficult to retain two stores.

"The staff were only told on Friday morning as were we.

"They’ve been given no information at all, they don’t know about redundancies yet or if they are being absorbed elsewhere.

"The manager has worked with them for more than 20 years and he doesn’t know anything unfortunately. It’s still raw for everybody.

"One thing I can categorically confirm is it wasn’t due to the rental levels, they’re on extraordinarily good terms.”

The closure announcement comes after it was revealed that four new businesses were coming to the town centre which would have seen all the units filled.

Coffee House which will occupy the former WHSmith’s building is set for opening on June 16.

Grand News will take over the kiosk that previously connected WHSmith to the Grand Arcade will open Friday.

Family-owned independent opticians The Glasses Club has opened in the unit previously occupied by The Body Shop while a new discounted men’s and ladies fashion outlet Edge Clothing is in the process of opening in the former Leading Labels store.

Mr Matthews added: “From our point of view we’re one step away from being full and we’ve sort of gone back a step again.”