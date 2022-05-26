After so many big name retail departures – H&M being the latest – it has come as a pleasant relief to announce this week that independent jeweller Case & Case has moved into the Grand Arcade.

It is the business’s second outlet in Wigan and it fills the large gap only recently vacated by another jeweller, Chisholm Hunter, in that prominent unit at the Grand Arcade’s entrance.

In opening it has also saved the jobs of four Chisholm Hunter jobs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Case & Case staff, left to right: manager Paula, Christine and Natalie

Case and Case Jewellers are independently owned by multi-award-winning jeweller Matt and Charvelle Case, and part of the Joshuas Jewellery family, who already had three stores in Birkenhead, Huyton as well as Wigan’s Makinson Arcade.

Grand Arcade centre manager Mike Matthews said: “What great news for the centre.

"Case and Case is a fantastic addition to the Grand Arcade which will attract new shoppers who may not of visited the centre previously. I wish Matt and his team every success.”

Matt Case said: “We are overjoyed with how amazing the store looks and feels, we’re also extremely proud to have been able to save four local jobs in the process.”

The company says it prides itself on itsr unique sales proposition of owning its own in-house jewellery workshop and goldsmith.

Bosses say that not only does this massively reflect in the price customers pay, but it also means they can offer services including manufacturing bespoke pieces of jewellery, alterations, stone setting and re-modelling of an inherited or old piece of jewellery.

Mr Case added: “Customers can add to their experience by visiting our workshop to watch their bespoke jewellery being handcrafted.

"It truly is a memorable experience which you won’t get anywhere else.”

Wigan shoppers today welcomed news of the latest arrival.

Mary Thompson from Standish said: “No one can deny that Wigan has had it tough these last few years. We have lost so many big names that it is good to see a business prepared to invest in the town.”