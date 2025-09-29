Leigh pub The Parsonage to undergo six-figure makeover

The Parsonage, a popular Hungry Horse pub in Leigh, Greater Manchester, has revealed that it will be receiving a six-figure investment this autumn.

Situated in the heart of Parsonage Retail Park, the pub will temporarily close to the public from 29 September whilst renovations take place, with the revamped venue set to reopen its doors in October.

Planned works include the refurbishment of the pub’s interior to create a more modern and open plan layout, with new furniture and lighting providing a warm and welcoming atmosphere for those dining throughout the day. A new self-serve coffee machine will also be introduced with unlimited refills, enabling guests to refuel with a delicious range of hot drinks. The Parsonage’s sports entertainment offering is set to be transformed with upgraded TV screens showcasing the latest live matches on Sky Sports and TNT Sports, as well as the installation of a new darts lane.

The new-look Parsonage promises to continue to be a much-loved family pub when it reopens in October, offering great value food, drink and entertainment for all ages. With a thrilling outdoor children’s play area, a fantastic breakfast menu and an exciting schedule of events planned following the pub’s reopening, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

For bookings and more information, please visit the Parsonage’s website.