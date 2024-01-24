Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Keynote speaker Martin Ainscough CBE DL, head of the Ainscough Group, tops the bill and will be sharing insights from his more than 40 years’ business experience.

Next month’s event will see two sets of panels running throughout the festival: one aimed at start-up enterprises, and the other focused on more established businesses.

A flashback to last year's Believe in Business Festival held at The Edge Conference Centre, Wigan

Topics have been selected by businesses for businesses, spearheaded by the local Business Consortium.

Coun David Molyneux MBE, Leader of Wigan Council, said: “This really is an event for businesses, by businesses with our local Business Consortium identifying the biggest challenges for companies in 2024, to ensure that attendees get the absolute most out of their time.

“By bringing together knowledgeable speakers, passionate business people, and organisations who are there to help and support you on your business journey, this Festival will be a superb start to the year.”

Panels, topics and speakers include:

Empowering Growth with Financial Solutions, featuring the British Business Bank, Caledonian Travel, 3PL, Aspire Accounts and the Business Growth Hub;

The talent challenge – attracting and retaining your key asset, with speakers from Wigan and Leigh College, DWP, FoodPro, Impressions Uniform, Tilbury Douglas and the Good Employment Charter;

Think local – building opportunity and capacity in your supply chain, with Connolly’s, Nice-Pak, Wigan Council and MAC Construction;

Harnessing effective Financial Management Is The Key To Success, with speakers from ASH Integrated Services, Hull Jady Chartered Accountants, NRB Accountants and Enterprising You;

People are your biggest asset – a different approach to recruitment, including speakers from Heinz, One & All and Barton’s Bottlers;

Does Marketing Really Matter, with Just Bee Social, ATTAIN and Launch North West.

Jonathan Twist, who is managing director of Wigan-based Gee Tee’s Retail and Wholesale and member of the Wigan Borough Business Consortium, said: “This day will be the biggest networking opportunity for Wigan borough business this year.

“We know that lots of Wigan borough businesses want to work with other borough-based businesses and this festival is an invaluable chance to get your name out there, get to know other people, and to become part of our fantastic business community.

“By booking your ticket and investing just £10 and a few hours of your time, you will be setting your business and yourself up for success. This is going to be a day not to be missed.”

As well as the panels and speakers, the festival will also feature a range of business support stands including representatives who are ready to help from Green Economy, Greater Manchester Combined Authority, Proper Good, DWP, the council’s Corporate Procurement, Invest in Wigan, the GM Chamber of Commerce, apprenticeship support, and more.

The Believe is Business Festival takes place on Thursday February 8, at the Edge Conference Centre, Riveredge Wigan.