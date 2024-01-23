Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When Patrick Jennings was born, complications at birth led to him developing cerebral palsy.

The one-year-old’s parents Ed and Nan Jennings have “faced mountains to help him” with Nan giving up work indefinitely to take care of him.

The pair, who run Siam House Thai takeaway on Church Street in Standish, are now trying to raise money for stem cell treatment to significantly improve his quality of life.

Ed said: “Patrick is social, happy and cheeky, he’s got it all but he just can’t coordinate it.

“He’s been through a lot.

“When he was born, we got the worst from the doctors but he’s doing really well and proving them wrong.

“Stem cell therapy can introduce new stem cells into the damaged area of the brain.

“We’re hoping that this new therapy can help him progress in the areas where he has got his brain damage.

“As parents, if we could take the pain of our children and wear it for a lifetime just so they don’t have to, it would be without hesitation.”

It is hoped that if Patrick gets the treatment he would hopefully be able to eat independently and be able to move around.

While the family haven’t currently found a centre for the treatment, they would most likely have to travel to the likes of America or Panama for Patrick’s medical care.

However, that can be quite costly.

Ed and Nan are aiming to raise £50,000 for the therapy through their Crowdfunding page as well as hopefully through charity events and working with local businesses.

Currently the page has raised more than £7,000 towards the target.

Ed said: “I hope that one day, Patrick will be able to sit up unassisted and be able to eat a meal by himself.”

“They don’t have it in the UK.

“We’ve seen a few places but its mainly America or Panama.

“Its quite far away and quite expensive.

“But we need to do what’s best for Patrick.

“If we can give him a chance at something new and it works.

“It does work, there are lots of people having it done now.

“It is just that it is not done on the NHS or over here yet.

“Other countries are quite well advanced.

“We are trying to get the money together through local businesses and the generosity of the people in the community"

“We’re hopefully going to do some charity events as well.

“Time is of the essence really, we’ve got to do it while he’s young, while he’s got the elasticity in his brain.

“This is the chance where we can help him

“Patrick doesn’t feed properly so we might need to go down the avenue where he needs a peg which is assisted feeding into his stomach.

“But if we can get this new stem cell therapy sooner rather than later, we might not have to have the peg.”