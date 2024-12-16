A Wigan farmer says was “appalled” to discover a planned link road through an expected development of 2,000 homes runs through his detached house, conservatory and surrounding land.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian Lee says uncertainty over the route of the south Hindley road through the development has had a “profound impact” on his family and property over 26 years.

The road issue re-emerged following Wigan Council’s Hindley public consultation meetings two weeks ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am appalled that the route now unnecessarily bends through both my current property and my former farmland,” he said. “This has caused significant financial, emotional and practical hardship.”

David Culshaw With An Old Map Of The South Hindley Area

Brian, 59, said his farm was the subject of a compulsory purchase order in 1998 ahead of the long-awaited proposed A5225 (Blue Route) development designed to ease congestion between Wigan and Bolton: a road has talked about since the 1940s, but so far unbuilt.

“At the time, we complied with what we believed was a final and necessary measure for public infrastructure improvement,” he added. “However, over the following 26 years, the route was altered multiple times, leaving our property in a state of indefinite planning blight.

“This designation prevented us from expanding or developing our buildings, as we were repeatedly told that our land was ‘subject to development’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian Lee at Haven Lea Farm in Hindley

“It not only stifled the potential of our property but also made it exceedingly difficult to sell due to its uncertain status.

"It is unreasonable and unjust for any property owner to be subjected to such prolonged limbo without fair recourse.”

Brian said the new route cuts directly through the detached house at Haven Lea on Close Lane, Hindley.

“The diversion violates the original route and unnecessarily impacts land I was forced to sell in 1998,” he added.

Brian has written to the Wigan Council asking for compensation for his detached house which stands on a third-of-an-acre and two acres of land with a yard as well as the loss of the original farm 26 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also wants the planned road to be realigned to avoid his home and former farmland “entirely”, maintaining the original line.

Brian added: “I am also requesting the return of six acres of land I sold in 1998, free of charge, if they are no longer required for development.”

Aiden Thatcher, council director of place, said: “We can confirm we have received representations from this resident, and that we will respond directly to his letter within the agreed time frame of 14 days.”

The South Hindley Masterplan was first submitted in 2018 and a modified outline planning application is on the verge of being resubmitted following the recent public consultation.

A former councillor has weighed into the discussion about the south Hindley development, claiming plans for the development “grossly underestimates the known contamination, mining and drainage problems on the site which have been known for at least a couple of centuries”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Culshaw, 85, who represented Hindley ward between 1974 and 1979, said: “I would certainly never buy a house on the site. The potential for ensuing subsidence claims in the future remains a considerable risk.”

Mr Thatcher said:

“This refreshed masterplan for the site South of Hindley aims to deliver its best for our present and future communities, addressing issues raised in historic discussions about this site.

“Principles in this outline application include much-needed housing, including affordable homes, part of a wider east-west road link and major investment in education facilities, while retaining and improving green space for community use.

“While we cannot pre-judge the decision of the planning committee, the section of the M6-M61 link road within this site is a key part of the wider strategic plan to deliver wider east-west connectivity which is a priority for the council.”

Wigan Council says the application is at outline stage and is for up to 2,000 homes but that no decision has been made about the final number of homes that could be built or the final design of the highway infrastructure.