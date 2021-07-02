Local business returning to classroom after year of virtual training

Dave Hall, Stuart Thompson, Jon Palmer and Marc Davis

In Professional Development, from Appley Bridge, reacted to the Covid-19 pandemic by switching their courses from a face-to-face format to delivery using video conferencing technology.

The move has been a huge success, with record numbers of delegates attending and sales revenue going up by around £700,000.

Dave Hall, CEO of In Professional Development, said: “This was a huge risk, as we were venturing into unexplored territory. Never before had we delivered a single virtual course.

“It is great to finally be able to offer face-to-face learning again.

“It is no surprise that many learners prefer a real-world learning experience and the interaction this offers with the tutor and peers.

“The ability to support our learners again with face-to-face training is an exciting step forward.”

The company, which began trading in 2018, will offer its in-person courses in hotels in London and Manchester.

The business says it will continue prioritising the health and safety of delegates and staff alike, which means both virtual and face-to-face learning will be available this year.

The firm runs accredited courses in conjunction with academic and professional partners including the University of Chester, the University of York, the University of East London, the Chartered Management Institute and the Chartered Institute of Marketing.

Find out more at www.inpd.co.uk