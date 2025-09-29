Macaulay Sinclair weaves hospitality design into modern Wigan workspace

Design plans for Wigan’s highly anticipated new collaborative workspace, Weave Coworking, have been revealed by renowned interior architecture and design studio, Macaulay Sinclair.

Open from September, the flexible office space is part of the next phase of The Cotton Works; a major £250m regeneration of the Eckersley Mill site into a mixed-use destination to live, work, shop, eat and drink from North West property developers, Heaton Group.

The 16-acre urban neighbourhood will encompass over 800 new-build apartments, a hotel, permanent Grade A offices, leisure destinations and landscaped spaces, celebrating the heritage of the beautiful Grade II listed mill buildings.

Macaulay Sinclair has also been appointed to design and deliver the panoramic rooftop bar and the second phase of Weave rooftop coworking.

Mike Sinclair, director at Macaulay Sinclair, said: “With an ambition to offer ‘more than just a desk’, our design ethos for Weave brings a distinctive vibe, aiming to redefine the coworking experience by blending high-end hospitality aesthetics with dynamic productivity.

“Originally conceived as a pop-up, the market research and open days received such a positive reaction that it prompted the decision to make Weave Coworking a permanent feature of this beautiful heritage site.”

Pegged as the destination for freelancers, entrepreneurs, remote workers, and growing businesses seeking a collaborative and creative environment, there will be 78 desks available – including resident and hot-desking options.

Phase one of the Cotton Works’ building is the pub on the ground floor named The Three Mills, as well as the second floor Weave Coworking space. This is anticipated to be followed by a ground floor foodhall, with further leisure and hospitality spaces to be introduced in line with demand.

The flexible workspace will form part of the major £250m regeneration of the Eckersley Mill site, being developed by Heaton Property Group.

Mike added: "We've poured our expertise into creating a space that champions both collaboration and creativity. We have showcased the mills’ exposed architectural fabric – brick walls, cast iron columns, arched concrete ceiling bays – alongside a mix of carefully selected hospitality finishes.

“This includes bespoke timber screens and office joinery elements, bespoke leather-upholstered furniture blended with functional architectural office lighting, acoustic ceiling tiles and AV to create an atmosphere that genuinely inspires. This isn't just about aesthetics; it's about fostering a sense of community and connection through thoughtful design."

Macaulay Sinclair's approach for Weave Coworking marries the rich industrial narrative of the Eckersley Mill with contemporary design principles. The studio has carefully considered how the space interacts with its historic surroundings while providing cutting-edge amenities.

The use of original and modern materials creates a distinctive dialogue between past and present, while the layout of the space supports various workstyles; there are distinct zones for focused work, collaborative brainstorming, and casual networking, ensuring flexibility for all users.

The interiors showcase the Grade II listed mills’ exposed architectural fabric, from brick walls and cast iron columns to arched concrete ceiling bays.

Each piece of furniture in the space was selected for its comfort, durability and aesthetic appeal, contributing to the overall luxurious yet functional feel. Through strategic lighting design, natural light was combined with curated fixtures to enhance mood and productivity throughout the day.

John Heaton, managing director of Heaton Group, said: “We started the Heaton Group in Wigan, beginning small and making the most of every opportunity along the way. Now we want to give something back – creating an incubator where ideas can take off, a stepping stone to help new businesses grow from co-working into dedicated office space, and a way to support the wider business community in our area.

"Weave is a key part of our masterplan for The Cotton Works, bringing new life and opportunity to Wigan. For us, this project has always been about more than buildings – it’s about creating something by Wiganers, for Wiganers.”

Members at Weave Coworking can enjoy a range of benefits, including specialty coffee from The Three Mills, exclusive offers throughout the Cotton Works development – perfect for unwinding at Feast at the Mills – and opportunities to network and collaborate in meeting pods or at dedicated "Friday Club" events. The flexible and inspiring environment is designed to attract professionals from Wigan and surrounding areas, including Leigh, Chorley, St Helens, Bolton, Preston, Manchester, and Liverpool.

Weave Coworking opened in September and is located at Swan Meadow Roadd, Wigan, WN3 5EX.