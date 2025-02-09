Made Smarter empowers Wigan leader to deliver smarter manufacturing

Made Smarter has empowered a Wigan leader with the strategy and skills to pursue smarter manufacturing through innovation with its trailblazing leadership programme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Leading Digital Transformation (LDT) programme, part of Made Smarter North West Adoption - a government-funded industry-led initiative - focuses on equipping SME manufacturers with the strategies and skills to adopt cutting-edge digital technologies.

The funded programme is delivered over three months with Manchester Metropolitan University, blending face-to-face workshops, online webinars, case studies to see technology in action, and a site visit to PrintCity, Manchester Met’s 3D additive and digital manufacturing centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

C&C Baseline Architectural, a manufacturer of bespoke architectural metalwork solutions, is amongst the latest cohort of 20 graduates.

LtoR - Brian Holliday (co-chair of the Made Smarter Commission, Adam Smith (C and C Baseline Architectural), and Lily Newman (the Made Smarter Leading Digital Transformation programme)

Adam Smith, Project Co-ordinator, said: “This programme has reinforced the importance of keeping up with technology to not fall behind in the industry and lose our competitive edge. It also gave me new tools to help plan and manage projects as part of a broader strategy. It has given me huge confidence in tackling change and how to articulate the benefits of bringing in new technology and processes.”

Brian Holliday, Co-Chair of the Made Smarter Commission and MD of Siemens Digital Industries, attended the LDT showcase event at Engine Rooms at Birchwood Park, Warrington.

He said: “It was an absolute privilege to meet this latest group of creators and makers to complete our trailblazing Leading Digital Transformation programme and to listen to their inspirational stories. While these businesses operate in vastly different sectors, there is a consistency in the way they recognise the importance of people, process, strategy and adoption of technology.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since it was launched in 2023, the LDT programme has transformed 54 delegates into digitally-informed, empowered leaders armed with a bespoke digitalisation strategy. This is in addition to the 62 business leaders equipped with new digital skills through Made Smarter’s trailblazing leadership initiative run between 2019 and 2023.

Manufacturers across the North West are now encouraged to register their interest for the next series of programmes.

Ruth Hailwood, Made Smarter's Organisation and Workforce Development Specialist Adviser, said: “Made Smarter has taken a people-first approach to helping SME manufacturers adopt technology tools to take their businesses forward.

“Our Leading Digital Transformation programme is designed to be flexible for manufacturing leaders to fit around their busy schedules, allowing them to take time out of their business to reflect on the bigger picture and share ideas, experiences and opportunities with their peers in manufacturing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This supports leaders to take their entire organisation and people through digital transformation successfully and maximise the opportunities for their business.”

Since its launch in 2019, Made Smarter has supported over 2,500 manufacturers across the North West, helping them access expert digital advice, adoption strategies, and leadership development. Manufacturers in the region are encouraged to register for the next series of programmes to unlock new opportunities for digital transformation and growth.