Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The participants hail from across the spectrum of the manufacturing workforce, from managers to production operatives.

Made Smarter, a government-funded industry-led initiative to increase technology adoption among SME manufacturers, offers funded access to its Leading Digital Transformation (LDT) programme and Leading Change for Digital Champions (LCDC) programmes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas White and Ruth Hailwood

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the latest companies to graduate from the LDT programme are Spanjer Chemicals in Wigan.

LDT, which is delivered over three months with Manchester Metropolitan University (Manchester Met), blends face-to-face workshops, online webinars, case studies to see technology in action, and a site visit to PrintCity, Manchester Met’s 3D additive and digital manufacturing centre. Since last year, the programme has turned 34 delegates into digitally-informed, empowered leaders, armed with a bespoke digitalisation strategy.

LCDC is delivered using a bite-size, blended approach consisting of two face-to-face workshops, online coaching, a site visit to an SME manufacturer to see the impact of digital change first-hand, as well as a chance to see the latest digital technologies at an Amazon fulfilment centre. The programme has so far created a network of 29 advocates to guide others and support the impactful and lasting changes digital technologies will bring.

This is in addition to the 62 business leaders equipped with new digital skills through Made Smarter’s trailblazing leadership initiative run between 2019 and 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manufacturers are now being encouraged to register their interest for the next series of programmes.

Thomas White, Systems Development Manager at Spanjer Chemicals, a manufacturer of cleaning chemicals based at Hawkley Brook, said: “The leadership programme has also given me confidence to begin putting into place a digital strategy, which engages in all levels of the business, from the owner to the shopfloor, and communicates what change is needed and why.

"Leading change requires the team to be on the same page and pulling in the same direction.”

Since launching in 2019 Made Smarter has supported 2,500 manufacturers in the region to access expert, impartial technology advice, digital transformation workshops to help take that first step to transform a business, and support with technology adoption projects. It has also supported 284 businesses with skills and leadership advice and training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruth Hailwood, its Organisation and Workforce Development Specialist Adviser, said: “Made Smarter has taken a people-first approach to helping SME manufacturers adopt technology tools to take their businesses forward. Technology tools bring change to the way day to day work is done and this change needs to be led to make sure the people in the business are ready to use these tools to maximise the benefits for the business and realise the potential of their people.

“Our Leading Digital Transformation programme and Leading Change for Digital Champions programmes work hand in hand to support SME manufacturers to take their entire organisation and people through digital transformation successfully and maximise the opportunities for their business.

“Ultimately, accelerating changes to leadership and skills within the industry, especially with SMEs, will make the biggest difference to achieving successful digital transformation and reaping the benefits for UK manufacturing economically, socially and environmentally.”