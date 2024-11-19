Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The planning application for a new £32m station in Golborne – which would connect the town to the rail network for the first time in more than 60 years – has been submitted to Wigan Council.

The Golborne station scheme forms part of a significant investment that would support Greater Manchester’s ambitions to bring eight commuter lines into Bee Network by 2028, helping to create a fully integrated London-style public transport system.

This latest milestone outlines Greater Manchester’s plans to transform connectivity, opening access to jobs and opportunities for people in the town and wider borough through the Bee Network.

An artist's impression of what the new Golborne station would look like

Golborne currently has no direct bus, train or tram services to Manchester, so train services would reduce journey times into Manchester city centre by up to 30 minutes.

Nearby Leigh is the biggest town in England without a rail station, while the wider area – including Lowton – is the largest and most populous area in Greater Manchester not connected to the rail network.

The application includes plans for a new accessible two-platform rail station including step-free access throughout with a footbridge across the tracks and lifts to both platforms; a new hourly service between Wigan and Manchester Victoria and onwards to Stalybridge; an improved town centre car park; and new walking and cycling links to the town centre.

Earlier this year nearly 3,000 people had their say on the station proposals, which have been developed by Transport for Greater Manchester, Wigan Council and Greater Manchester Combined Authority, with over 90 per cent of respondents supporting the plans.

The new Golborne Station would cost £32m

If the plans are approved, work on site should begin in 2026 with the new station scheduled to open in 2027 - improving access to travel, work and leisure opportunities in the city-region.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham said: “It has taken a huge effort to get us to this point, but we have finally reached a major milestone on the journey to reconnect Golborne to the rail network for the first time in over 60 years.

“The proposal is based on extremely sound evidence and huge progress has been made with a planning application being submitted and overwhelming support from local residents.

“This won’t just be transformative step for the local community.

"This station is a key element in our plans to bring rail into the Bee Network and will help unlock economic growth by opening up access to skilled jobs and opportunities across the city-region.

“This plan for the first new station in Greater Manchester in more than 20 years will give more people the option to use public transport.

"We’re thankful to the many residents who’ve had their say throughout this process and helped shaped these plans.”

Feedback on the proposals for the station, which would be on the West Coast Main Line, will help shape the final designs and plans for the car park, electric vehicle charging and active travel links.

The proposed station supports the regeneration ambitions for the town and the emerging Golborne and Lowton West Neighbourhood Plan.

It would also be less than 2km from Haydock Park Racecourse, providing important support to Raceday events, reducing the numbers of cars on the roads and delivering more travel options to the venue.

Jo Platt, MP for Leigh and Atherton, said: “Having advocated for the re-opening of Golborne station since first being in parliament in 2017, I’m pleased to see significant progress being made.

“The area has been without rail connectivity for over 60 years, so I welcome the much-needed connectivity that this will bring to residents.

"It will better connect the local community to jobs, education and leisure activities, and is a major step towards making Golborne an even greater place to live and work.”

The station would be delivered though locally devolved government funding.

As well as the station, partners are looking at ways to improve the town and areas around the station through the Golborne town centre Masterplan.

This would make them even better places to live and visit with improved cycling and walking links and opportunities for further investment in Golborne.

Find out more information about the station proposals at: A new rail station for Golborne | Bee Network | Powered by TfGM