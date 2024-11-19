Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With Christmas shopping and nights out getting underway, Wigan Council has extended the year-round free parking offer in Wigan and Leigh town centres.

The majority of local authority run car parks will be free after 3pm on weekdays, in addition to the existing year-round free weekend parking.

Additional parking will also join the scheme again this year, with on-street parking in Wigan town centre (excluding Wigan Lane) also free after 3pm and every weekend.

The extension will run to Friday January 3, aiming to support local businesses, including shops, bars and restaurants.

Leader of Wigan Council, Coun David Molyneux, said: “We know our free parking offer is popular throughout the year and I am proud that we have been able to extend it once again during the festive period.

“We know that this time of year is vital for businesses, as people are out and about buying gifts, meeting up with friends and family, and going to Christmas events.

“I’d really encourage people to take advantage of this extended offer, shop local, and support independent business and our town centres.”

In Wigan, the car park offer includes Harrogate Street, Water Street multi-storey, Mona Street, Sovereign Road, Trencherfield Mill, and Haig Street.

In Leigh it extends to Leigh Town Hall, Doctor’s Nook, Church Street, Lord Street and Spinning Gate.

Residents are reminded that the Grand Arcade is not a council owned car park.

For full details and to see where council owned car parks are located in the borough, visit www.wigan.gov.uk/carparking