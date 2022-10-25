Mike Hyde from Truline Construction and Interior Services Ltd, based on Challenge Way, has promised to support the vital work of the Youth Zone for young Wiganers in their latest fundraiser, Painting the Borough Red, on October 26.

The partnership will see the business pledge to donate at least £500 through a number of red-themed fund-raising activities including covering Mike in 25 litres of red gunge.

Mike Hyde, managing director of Truline Construction and Interior Services Ltd, has pledged to support the vital work of Wigan Youth Zone by Painting the Borough Red on October 26.

The charity carries out its life-changing work in the borough thanks to the support of its network of local business supporters.

A donation will go towards funding the Youth Zone’s campaign to support young people and their families throughout the cost of living crisis by continuing to provide affordable services and hot meals throughout the winter.

Open seven days a week; the charity offers up to 20 activities each evening focused on inspiring and empowering young people to fulfil their potential.

Lynsey Heyes, head of fundraising, said: “Without the support from the local community, Wigan Youth Zone would not be able to offer the vital services our community needs which are being demanded more now than ever before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Managing Director, Mike Hyde, pictured with staff from Truline Construction and Interior Services Ltd.

"Our network brings together businesses to support our young people, which is particularly important as families are struggling with a number of challenges including the rising cost of living.

“It is truly amazing that Truline Construction and Interior Services Ltd has stepped up to invest in the future of young people by backing the Youth Zone and we look forward to seeing Mike Hyde being covered in red slime and gunge!”

Mr Hyde said: “At Truline, we are proud of our roots and want to ensure that children across the borough have the best possible start in life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a supporter of such an inspiring charity, we understand the difficult times that families are currently experiencing, and the Youth Zone is a great benefit to the Wigan community. We look forward to playing our part in raising much needed funds and supporting young people.”