The supermarket is looking to fill temporary and permanent store positions in its Greater Manchester stores, including Wigan, to help replenish stock and provide additional assistance to customers during this busy period.

In addition, Aldi is currently recruiting for more than 850 roles across its 11 regional distribution centres around the UK for a number of permanent roles, including warehouse selectors, logistics assistants and lorry drivers.

Aldi needs more colleagues

The need for the drive comes from more and more people choosing to shop at the bargain grocery store as many are feeling the pinch during the cost of living crisis.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: “This year we’re recruiting more people than ever over the Christmas period to support the growing number of customers that are switching to Aldi. That includes a mix of temporary and permanent positions, as well as looking to fill both in-store roles and positions at our regional distribution centres.

“Our amazing colleagues play a vital role in keeping our shelves stocked year-round which is why, once again, we’ll also be keeping our stores closed on Boxing Day as a thank you for all of their hard work.”

The budget retailer also recently said it is looking to open more branches, including in Wigan, due to a rise in custom as it pledges to continue providing the lowest grocery prices in the country during the cost of living crisis.

