Coun Yvonne Klieve popped over to Haus of Hair, located on Darlington Street East to meet Inna Hashynskya and salon owner Joanne Cottom.

She welcomed Inna to Wigan and thanked Ms Cottom for her good deed.

Photo Neil Cross; Mayor of Wigan Councillor Yvonne Klieve meets the new Ukraine refugee and salon employee, Inna Hashynskya, with salon owner, Joanne Cottom at Haus of Hair

Inna fled her home country after war broke out in order to bring her 10-year-old son and her mother to safety.

She had to leave behind her husband and father, as they stayed to defend their homeland.

She also had to abandon her own hair salon to seek safety and start a new life in Wigan near her sister, Alina Podolian, who has been living here for several years.

Joanne set up a Facebook page for Ukrainian people in Wigan to be able to connect and posted a job advertisement on it looking for a Ukrainian refugee to employ at her salon.

Photo Neil Cross; Ukraine refugee and salon employee, Inna Hashynskya, is overcome with emotion, with her sister Alina Podolian

Inna’s sister Alina saw the advertisement and immediatley contacted Joanne to say that she knew someone for the role.

After hearing of Inna’s heartbreaking story and of her salon experience, Joanne offered her the position.

Inn is now taking English lessons at college and settling into Wigan life.

Coun Klieve said: "I’m so happy to be here today to welcome, Inna.

Photo Neil Cross; Ukraine refugee and salon employee, Inna Hashynskya, is overcome with emotion

“I hope everyone makes her feel very welcome in Wigan borough.”

Joanne said: "Inna’s been working at the salon for three weeks, she’s doing great and the clients are very happy.

"We’re here today, with the mayor, to welcome Inna.”

