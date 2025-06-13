Mayor Roofing launches takeover campaign to raise local profile and champion community values

Mayor Roofing team with Wigan Business Awards

Phil Mayor, founder of Mayor Roofing, has launched his bold new campaign, the #MayorRoofing #Takeover, a mission that’s part business growth, part personal promise, and all about doing things the right way. Born and bred in Swinley, Wigan, Phil is no stranger to hard work and reinvention.

Known for his previous success on the high street as the Manager of Duffer Menswear and later Da’Vinchi, he was a well-known face in the Wigan town centre retail scene.

But when the pandemic hit and retail took a nosedive, Phil had to make a tough decision to return to his trade to support his family and set a strong example to his young son.

That decision laid the foundations for Mayor Roofing, and three years later, Phil has built a business with integrity that supports the people he cares about.

Image shows Liz Wilding with Business Owner Phil Mayor of Mayor Roofing with a Cheque for Daffodils Dreams

“I didn’t want to build someone else’s dream, I wanted to build my own,” said Phil.

“Now I’m doing it for my family, my team, and to show my little lad that hard work, done the right way, pays off.”

From humble beginnings, the company now employs four tradesmen, three of whom hadn’t even held a hammer when they started.

Under Phil’s leadership, they’ve been trained to high standards and taught the value of turning up, grafting hard, and doing a job properly.

So, as well as raising roofs, Phil’s raising aspirations and reaping the rewards.

With strong support from his partner Liz Wilding, who shares his passion for giving back, Phil has already put his values into action.

He recently ran a half marathon to raise funds for Daffodils Dreams, a local charity that provides essential support to children living below the poverty line in Wigan.

Liz also completed her own half marathon in support of The Brick, winners of the Wigan Business Awards 2024 Not For Profit Award.

“The business is more than roofing to me. I’m a good guy, I like doing right by people, and I want to make my son proud,” Phil added.

“I want Mayor Roofing to be known for graft, honesty, and giving back.”

As part of the #Takeover campaign, Mayor Roofing recently became Welcome Drinks Sponsor for the 2025 Wigan Business Awards, kicking off the night’s celebrations and cementing their reputation as a business to watch.

With strong roots, bold ambition, and the respect of the local community, Mayor Roofing’s #Takeover is a thought-through marketing move and a reminder of what can happen when a local business is driven by a man on a mission.

Follow their journey on Facebook: www.facebook.com/MayorRoofing#