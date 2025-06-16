Meeting Greater Manchester’s education recruitment crisis head-on

By Elena Dyball, Business Manager for Manchester at education recruitment specialist Bookmark

Manchester has earned its reputation as the business capital of the North, but beneath the surface of this thriving economy, a quieter crisis is unfolding - one that threatens the foundation of our city’s future: education.

With over 47,000 education-related job adverts in Greater Manchester in the 12 months to May 2024 – that’s one in every 10 roles across the region – schools and colleges are struggling to find and keep the talent they need.

I work closely with institutions across Manchester and beyond, and I see the reality every day: lessons being covered by non-specialists, talented teachers considering early exits, and leadership teams grappling with how to build sustainable staffing strategies.

Elena Dyball, business manager for Manchester at Bookmark, outlines how to tackle the education crisis in Greater Manchester

The picture isn’t isolated. Nationally, 90% of teachers have considered leaving the profession in the 2023/24 academic year. Behaviour, workload, and a lack of long-term support are driving too many good people out of roles they once loved.

But I believe there’s real opportunity here, too.

Manchester is bursting with talent - from recent graduates to professionals seeking more meaningful careers. The education sector doesn’t just need more people; it needs people who are passionate, adaptable, and supported every step of the way.

If you’re thinking about a future in education, here are three ways to get started:

1. Get experience!

There’s no substitute for seeing it first-hand. Volunteering, mentoring, or working as a teaching assistant will give you a realistic view of the classroom environment, help build your confidence, and give you a valuable head start.

It can help you decide what area of education you want to be involved in, and you can see just how rewarding a career in the classroom can be.

2. Think beyond the traditional route

Not all roads lead to qualified teacher status (QTS). Roles in further education, adult learning, and SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) support are often more accessible, incredibly rewarding, and in high demand. These areas also welcome people from diverse career backgrounds.

There are also areas of education you may not have thought to get involved in: prison education is one that can really make a difference.

3. Know where to find the right support

Breaking into education doesn’t have to be a solo journey. There are brilliant local training providers, mentoring schemes, and education-focused networks across Greater Manchester that offer guidance, skills development and real-world placements.

Whether you’re looking for qualifications, classroom experience or simply some clarity on your next step, don’t be afraid to reach out. The right support can make all the difference in helping you succeed - and stay - in the profession.

The institutions I see thriving aren’t just reacting to the recruitment crisis - they’re planning ahead. They’re investing in their staff, creating strong career pathways, and building long-term partnerships to attract the right people and keep them.

Manchester has a proud legacy of innovation, education, and industry. With two world-leading universities and a wealth of ambition in our communities, we’re in a strong position to lead a new approach to education careers.

If we can inspire just a fraction of that potential to step into the classroom - and give them a reason to stay - we’ll build a stronger, smarter future for the region.