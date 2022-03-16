Mental health trust helps people with learning disabilities gain work experience

Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust (GMMH) is working with Pure Innovations on its Greater Manchester Supported Internship programme to provide work placements.

The programme is a collaboration with partners which either act as “host employer” or “educational provider”.



People can gain practical work experience in different roles at their host employer, while studying for an accredited qualification through the education provider in subjects such as employability skills and customer service.

They are offered up to three different placements over one academic year to make sure they gain a wide-ranging set of skills.

Natalie Irvine, senior employment officer at Pure Innovations, said: “It is absolutely vital that we are offering equal opportunities to all young people in our communities. People with learning disabilities have the skills, drive and passion to succeed in a variety of roles, just like their peers.

“Through the supported internship scheme, we match individuals with roles that are right for them, and make sure that any extra support for both the individual and the employer is put in place. It is amazing to watch them go from strength to strength, gaining valuable experience, skills and confidence, whilst adding great value to the workplace.”

Through the programme, a supported employment specialist helps interns to take the next steps in their employment journey, including taking part in permanent role and salary negotiations with the employer, and offering ongoing coaching.

So far, six interns have been placed with GMMH’s facilities department, in areas such as catering, administration, transport and logistics, and domestic services, with one person already offered a permanent position.

Joanne McIntyre, facilities manager at GMMH, said: “All our interns have settled in so well and have become well-loved members of our teams. To see their confidence and skills grow over time, with the support of their job coaches and colleagues, has been rewarding, and we are so impressed by their hard work. They are real assets to the organisation and we are very much looking forward to growing the number of placements available soon.”