MiRiDER celebrates 5th anniversary with Mayoral opening

Wigan-based e-bike retailer MiRiDER celebrated its 5th anniversary yesterday with the grand unveiling of its brand-new factory and showroom space, officially opened by Mayor of Wigan, Cllr Jenny Bullen.

The event, which took place at the manufacturer’s Wigan factory in Martland Business Park, was attended by over 70 guests, including players from Wigan Warriors, the local press, representatives of charity Joining Jack, and the Mayor of Wigan. The new space is set to support the company as it plans to expand into the European market in coming years and upscale production.

Launched in 2020, MiRiDER is the award-winning compact e-bike built for all adventures, designed and manufactured in Britain. Securing Road.cc’s Best Folding E-bike of 2022 and Bike of the Year for 2024/25, the brand is part of the wider Festive Lights Group.

Guests were treated to traditional Wigan food, DJ entertainment, an opportunity to test-ride the MiRiDER models, along with a chance to win a MiRiDER bike of the winner’s choice worth up to the value of £2,995.00. A total of £1,110.00 was raised during the event with all money donated to Joining Jack, a Wigan-based charity focused on funding research and raising awareness of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Mayor of Wigan, Cllr Jenny Bullen, officially opens MiRiDER's new factory and showroom space.

Cllr Jenny Bullen, Mayor of Wigan, said: “Manufacturing, innovation and design is intertwined within Wigan borough’s rich industrial heritage, and MiRiDER is a great example of the type of successful businesses that we’re seeing within Wigan and the surrounding areas. It’s great to see that this family business loves nothing more than supporting and giving back to the local community.”

Stephen Alty, Company Director, said: “We launched MiRiDER with one clear vision – to disrupt the e-bike market and inject a sense of fun, adventure and energy into what was a very traditional sector. We’re incredibly proud to have built a brand and community who share our passion and hope that, in the next 5 years and beyond, MiRiDER continues to be recognised as a thriving market-leading brand.”