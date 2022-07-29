A total of 106 members of staff will walk out of Pemberton Park and Leisure Homes, on Woodhouse Lane, on Wednesday, August 10 after voting to take industrial action.

It follows a dispute about pay and conditions, which has not been resolved after discussions between management and trade union GMB.

Steven Whittle, GMB’s regional organiser, said: “Negotiations started a couple of months ago, but they ended very quickly.

Pemberton Park and Leisure Homes, Woodhouse Lane, Wigan

"I have never seen anger in a workforce like this. It’s not just about pay, it’s about conditions, the ways of working.

"The company has made three different offers and near unanimously they have been rejected each time. The company ended negotiations and basically forced the offer through prior to the outcome of the industrial action ballot. They forced money into workers’ pay packets.

"The workforce came back with an 89 per cent rejection and support for industrial action moving forward.”

Mr Whittle said the company imposed a 4.4 per cent pay rise – but staff want five to six per cent amid rising inflation.

He claimed workers’ “main frustration” was that the firm’s gross profit has doubled since 2020 and dividends of £3.4m had been paid.

"They have worked incredibly hard and see the dividends paid out and they want their share,” Mr Whittle said.

Workers also feel they have no choice but to work overtime, which is supposed to be voluntary.

Mr Whittle said the union raised some health and safety concerns, which the company is addressing.

Industrial action will be taken on Wednesday, August 10, with a survey being distributed to staff about what happens next.

Mr Whittle said: “It’s something they don’t want to do. They have been reluctant throughout, but they are steadfast and if they have to do it, they will.

“They all care about the company, but at the same time they have seen the profitability of it and they see the order book rammed, but they are struggling to make ends meet. They have not got much choice but to do it.”