Morrisons proposing Wigan supermarket closure: What we know so far

Wigan's economy is facing another blow after a supermarket in the town was earmarked for closure. This is what we know so far.



Morrisons has informed staff at the Ince store on Makerfield Way that the closure of the supermarket has been proposed.

It is one of four stores in the country whose future is in doubt and subject to a consultation being launched.

The company was forced to acknowledge that this means the dozens of jobs in the store are at risk of redundancy.

However, the supermarket says it will work with those affected and trade unions and hopes to keep job losses to a minimum, which would be achieved by redeploying staff elsewhere in the business.

Wigan Council leader Coun David Molyneux has strongly urged the supermarket to do everything in its power to keep it open, saying its shutting down would be a major blow to the economy.

If the Ince store were to go the only remaining Morrisons store in the borough would be the one near the Leigh Sports Village (LSV).

The business has said the decision to list the Ince store for potential closure was a commercial one.