A Wigan music venue is being turned into an Irish bar after being open for less than three months.

Bask Live took over the former Indiependence site in Wigan town centre at the August.

However it is set to re-open this weekend as Fitzpatricks, an Irish and sports bar with regular live music and entertainment.

It was hoped that Bask Live would become a hub for entertainment and will bring something new and fresh to the area.

Bask Live was described as being a speakeasy-style bar and music venue following on from its successful sister venue based in Stockport

It was announced at the beginning of October that music producer Jon Fitz would join the business as a co-owner and was said to bring with him extensive experience and knowledge to drive new events, bookings and excitement to Wigan and Stockport.

Fitzpatricks are looking for singers and musicians preferably with an Irish theme to perform at the venue to get in touch by emailing [email protected].