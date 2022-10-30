Name change for Wigan accountancy firm looking to move into new sectors

NR Barton Chartered Accountants, based on Waterside Drive, will now be known as NRB.

Bosses hope the change will allow more flexibility for the brand as the firm ventures into new sectors, such as NRB Business Finance and NRB Digital, with many more planned in the coming months and years.

Jonathan Mackie

With a rich history going back almost 75 years, the company is looking to continue to be a market-leading accountant, not just in Wigan but across the North West.

Digital partner Jonathan Mackie said: "We believe the NRB brand is strong and sets us apart from our competitors. We take great pride in the fact the company has been trading for 75 years and we are setting the company up to continue for another 75."

"There is transition in the industry towards digital accounting, predominantly forced by HMRC's Making Tax Digital but we saw this an opportunity to improve the information available to our clients so they can make more informed decisions.

"We believe being 'digital' is not just complying with HMRC, it is extracting the utmost out of the software."

Advertisement Hide Ad

NRB was founded in 1948 by Norman Richard Barton, who opened the firm from offices on King Street, Wigan, and has been based in the borough ever since.