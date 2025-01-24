Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The social impact developer behind Wigan’s newest collaborative workspace has signed up its first occupier.

IT software and business services provider, Agilisys is basing its North West office at Civic on Millgate in the town centre.

The 4,400ft sq letting, which is nearly half of the second floor space, is a major coup for Capital&Centric and the town.

The move illustrates how the space is attracting national high growth tech businesses to Wigan as a cost-effective alternative to a city centre base.

Agilisys is the first firm to sign up to be based in Civic

Alongside high-quality, collaborative workspaces, Civic will also feature a mini-cinema, chill-out lounges and a relaxing roof terrace stacked with lush planting and greenery.

A new café bar complete with its own spill-out terrace will also be available for the public to enjoy.

Civic will include a raft of tech wizardry to make it super energy efficient and it’s expected to achieve a BREEM Excellent rating.

Electric vehicle charging points and cycle storage will be provided to encourage active travel and improve air quality in Wigan’s centre.

The introduction of the gardens and planting will also see biodiversity at the site increased five times over.

John Moffat, joint managing director at Capital&Centric, said: “Agilisys shows that national businesses no longer head straight to the city centre if they can get the same high-quality amenities elsewhere without the hefty price tag. We’re creating a hub for tech, innovation and collaboration, repurposing this 1970s building into a workspace fit for the future.

" As well as being a cool place to work and hang out it’ll also be a leader in sustainability, helping our residents reduce their carbon footprint.”

Coun David Molyneux, Leader of Wigan Council, said: “Civic is set to be a vibrant, modern, sustainable workplace, bringing this 1970s building in our town centre back to life.

"This announcement is a real milestone in this development, with this a nationwide tech firm choosing to make it their home.”

Andrew Mindenhall, CEO at Agilisys, said: “We’re very excited to be able to establish our North West hub at Civic.

"We’re committed to Wigan and the North West and believe this is the perfect location for an innovative, collaborative workspace where businesses can grow and develop the best new technology.”

Planning approval for the building’s revamp was granted last year and Capital&Centric is going all out to get the works done within just a few months.

The first Civic workspaces are expected to be available as early as this summer