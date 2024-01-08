Wigan will see a new Aldi store open its doors later this month.

Located on Westgate in Skelmersdale, the brand-new store will open on Thursday January 25 at 8am and will be run by Store Manager Ian Varden. He will be joined by a team of 30 colleagues recruited from the local community.

Mr Varden said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Skelmersdale. It’s set to be a special day and having Olympic hero Laura Deas join us will make it a morning to remember.”

A new Aldi store will open on Westgate in Skelmersdale

Consumer group known as Which? has recently confirmed Aldi to be the UK’s cheapest grocer on a basket of 48 everyday items, with a price difference of £10.62 when compared to Tesco, Asda, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s.

The new Aldi store is also calling on local charities and food banks in Skelmersdale to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products including fruit, vegetables and baked goods seven days a week.

Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email [email protected].

Skeleton star Laura Deas said: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store; it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB."