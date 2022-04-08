Excited customers queued for the opening in a bid to be one of 25 shoppers to receive a Pop Culture swag bag.

The shop, whose old Wigan unit was one of its smallest in the country, moved to the former Topshop/Topman store.

Alongside having two-floors filled with music, film and technology, it also pays homage to Wigan's musical heritage with Northern Soul and Verve artwork.

Exterior of The HMV Shop

It closed its old much smaller store on Sunday March 20 with the new premises opening less than four weeks later on April 8, after returning to Wigan retail by popular demand in 2019.

The move also sees the company rebrand to the HMV shop.

Store Manager Tara Browne said: “We are bowled over by the amount of people that have turned up, they were queuing right up to Sports Direct!

Excited shoppers queue outside the shop for the opening of The HMV Shop, Grand Arcade, Wigan

"It’s been a real success after a couple of months of hard work.”