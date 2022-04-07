Superstar Lillie Caie-Birch, from Ince, was at home with her mum, 25-year-old Hannah Caie, when she noticed her slump over on the sofa and stop breathing.

Upon realising something was wrong with her mum and in very quick response, young Lillie unlocked the front door by herself and ran next door shouting for help.

A neighbour was alerted and quickly rang for an ambulance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five year old, Lillie Caie-Birch.

Lillie’s auntie, Hayley Caie, 28, said today: “Lillie is an absolute hero.

"She remained so calm and may well have saved her mum’s life.”

It was just an ordinary evening at 6pm on Wednesday March 30, when events took a frightening turn.

Hayley, her two-year-old daughter Olivia, Hannah’s three-year-old daughter Evie, and their mum, Bev, 51, were on their way to Hannah’s to spend time together as the family do every night while Hannah’s partner, Tom, is at work.

Younger sister, Evie Caie-Birch.

They noticed an ambulance car pull up outside the address at the same time they did and realised something was seriously wrong.

Ms Caie said: "We were just pulling up as the paramedics car shot behind us.

"When I realised it was for Hannah, I thought, Oh my god, what is going on?

“I was worried because she has asthma.”

Hannah’s colour and appearance had completely changed as her heart stopped for approximately four minutes.

She was slumped over on the sofa until the paramedic, Hayley’s partner, John, and her mum, Bev, quickly lay Hannah on the floor to start immediate CPR.

Ms Caie said: "I thought she was dead, it felt like so long.”

Two more ambulances shortly followed and paramedics tried to revive Hannah during a half hour ordeal.

They talked the family through the process to help keep them informed.

“The paramedic was absolutely amazing. He talked us through everything.”

Hayley took her daughter Olivia with Lillie and her sister Evie, to safely wait with the next door neighbour who told her all about Lillie’s quick reaction to help save her mum’s life. She is now recovering at Wigan Infirmary.

Ms Caie said: “She’s sitting up now and talking, but still very sore.

“If Lillie wasn’t there we would be in a very different situation. She’s a hero.”