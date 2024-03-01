Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

By bringing buses under local control, Greater Manchester can define the types of buses that should run on Bee Network services – and now the first of 67 state-of-the-art low-emission buses, operated by Diamond, are taking to the streets. It follows the introduction of 50 new Zero Emission Buses (ZEBs) in September, with a further 50 due to be introduced over the coming months.

With investment from Diamond via its contracts to run locally controlled services, passengers will experience improvements, including frequent services and better, more modern buses operating across Wigan borough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Representatives from Alexander Dennis, Rotala, TfGM's bus team and Transport Commissioner Vernon Everitt with the 67 new low-emission buses at Diamond's depot in Eccles, Salford

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The specific areas/communities that are being served are the following:

151 - Ashton Interchange to North Manchester General Hospital

597 - Leigh Infirmary to Leigh Sports Village

126 – Leigh Bus Station to the Trafford Centre

132 – Wigan Bus Station to the Trafford Centre

The new fleet is serving communities that were often not prioritised by operators before franchising, with companies tending to target busier, more profitable routes. The routes the new buses are running on are just as important as busier routes and often provide the only access to public transport that some communities have.

The new single deck vehicles are built by manufacturer Alexander Dennis to Bee Network standards, and include improved accessibility features, including two spaces for wheelchair users and real-time audiovisual passenger information. Other benefits include air-conditioning and USB chargers, and a brand-new radio system to enable operators to communicate with drivers.

Transport Commissioner, Vernon Everitt said: "Building the Bee Network is about delivering benefits to bus passengers across Greater Manchester. Key to that is the provision of these modern, accessible and environmentally friendly buses on routes providing vital access to public services and leisure facilities for local communities in Bolton and Wigan. And all of them have been built in the UK. It’s great to see them about to take to the road.”