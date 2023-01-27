News you can trust since 1853
New business moves into the space previously occupied by the "worst takeaway in Wigan"

A new lease of life has been given to a building that was once home to an eatery dubbed “Wigan’s worst takeaway.”

By Charles Graham
The Rice Bowl on Ormskirk Road, Newtown, hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons two years ago for its appalling kitchen hygiene standards which led to both the business and its owner being hit with substantial fines.

The premises, occupying a prominent site on the Saddle Junction, were also an eyesore long before it closed for good.

The Elephant replaces the disgraced Rice Bowl and offers both Chinese and Thai takeaway food
But now a smart new business has moved in, the owners gutting and completely refitting the interior and giving the outside a fresh new facade.

Elephant is also a takeaway but this one specialises in both Chinese and Thai food.

One customer said: “The Rice Bowl had a terrible reputation and brought the area down. It’s good to see someone new moving in, giving the place a second chance. It brightens up the whole row of shops too.”

The old Rice Bowl was hit with big fines for its appalling hygiene standards
