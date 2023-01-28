Luke Barton has worked for the two-person home delivery specialist since 2015 in a number of management roles, including Operations Support, Warehousing and HR. Most recently he has been the general manager for Worcester and then regional operations manager for the South.

In his new role Mr Barton will be responsible for ensuring that the company’s operations are fully able to support the company’s continuing growth and support its strong customer base.

The firm's two-person delivery teams handle a wide range of products, including home furnishings, white goods and household appliances, as well as flat-pack furniture. They can also unpack and assemble products, and even remove any packaging for recycling.

Mr Barton said: “Our industry is facing extremely challenging times and it is vital that we as a business are able to adapt and develop to ensure that we can continue to expand our portfolio and deliver a best-in-class customer experience for our clients. In my new role I am committed to delivering this and continuing to develop our exceptional colleagues to ensure we have the best people in the market.”