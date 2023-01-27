Emergency services were called to Lamberhead Road, Pemberton, at 8.20am on Wednesday January 23 to reports that two cars had collided and one of them had ended up on its roof.

The driver of the upended vehicle was, thankfully, able to get out relatively unscathed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency service vehicles at the scene of a crash on Lamberhead Road, Pemberton, at which heroin and crack cocaine were found

At the time a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said that a man was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving.

But now GMP Wigan West has disclosed on social media that he was also detained on suspicion of possession of Class A substances with intent to supply them after the discovery of heroin and crack cocaine at the scene which is only a short distance from St John’s CE Primary and to which pupils were being taken at the time.

A spokesperson said that the inquiry was ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.